SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A traffic stop in Sacramento on Monday led to the discovery of roughly 100,000 pills that California Highway Patrol investigators believe contained fentanyl.

On Interstate 80, in the area of Northgate Boulevard, CHP officials said officers stopped a white Jeep Liberty for “mechanical violations.”

K-9 Hektor in front of dozens of pounds of methaphetamine and 100,000 pills found during Monday’s traffic stop. (Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

During the stop, officers said they noticed “indicators of criminal activity” and a K-9 officer was called in to inspect the Jeep.

According to the CHP, the K-9, named Hektor, uncovered roughly 80 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and around 100,000 blue “M30” pills. Officers also found $4,100 in the Jeep.

The three people in the Jeep were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting controlled substances. Their identities were not released by the CHP.