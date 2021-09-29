100 teens involved in large brawl at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo: Police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a large brawl at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo on Saturday.

Officials said about 100 teens were involved in the fight at the front entrance of the park.

There was a report of obstructing a peace officer/battery on a peace officer by a teen who allegedly punched an officer.

That teen was taken into custody, issued a citation and released to their parents.

American Canyon police sand Solano County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the park to help clear the crowd.

No additional information was provided, but Six Flags released a statement following the incident.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate behavior at our park. We continuously evaluate our security and safety protocols, and meet regularly with local law enforcement to review and refine our practices. To avoid compromising the effectiveness of our security protocols, both seen and unseen, we do not disclose the details of our security plans.In addition to these measures, the park will continue to close for entry two hours prior to park closing, with no re-entry three hours prior to park closing.