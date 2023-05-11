(KRON) — One man is in custody after a bomb-making facility was discovered during a burglary investigation Monday, according to the San Jose Police Department. Officers responded at around 4:17 a.m. to a report of a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of Old Bayshore Highway.

During a security sweep of the building, police said they located what appeared to be a destructive device manufacturing operation inside the business. The San Jose PD Bomb Squad responded along with Assaults Unit Detectives to assist with the investigation.

Adam Mirassou was identified as the primary suspect in the course of the investigation. Search warrants were obtained for Mirassou’s business and residence, police said. He was located and arrested at his residence later that day without incident.

Mirassou was booked into Santa Clara County Jail. In searches of his business and residence, officers located over a hundred pounds of precursor explosive-making materials, assembly equipment and completed explosives.