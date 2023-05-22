(KRON) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 10-year-old girl dead in East Oakland on Monday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. A city supervisor tells KRON4 that the suspect in the killing is the victim’s mother.

In a press conference held near 45th and Bancroft avenues for the homicide investigation, OPD interim Chief of Police Darren Allison stated that OPD received a call about a possible shooting or stabbing in the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Police found a bloody knife at the scene when they arrived. The original caller notified officers that the suspect had killed the victim. Officers forced their way into the residence, where they found the 10-year-old girl with severe injuries.

The officers attempted to provide medical aid, but after emergency medical personnel arrived, the child was pronounced dead.

KRON On is streaming now

The little girl had been slashed across the neck. Officers found the suspect “harming themselves” with a knife. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where they are now listed in critical condition from self inflicted stab wounds.

Allison confirmed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, but he would not confirm the gender or identity of the suspect. OPD says there were no prior calls to police in relation to this victim and suspect, but there had been previous calls in relation to the group.

Though police wouldn’t confirm the identity of the suspect, Oakland City Supervisor Noel Gallo spoke to the victim’s father. “For me to hear that a 10-year-old lost their life by the mother it is insanity. Now seeing the father here and some of the relatives…it’s just really painful. I just can’t believe that’s going on here,” Gallo said.

Homicide Investigators responded to the scene to begin the follow-up investigation. Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact OPD’s Homicide Division at 510-238-3821.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KRON for updates.