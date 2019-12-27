10-year-old girl dies on plane leaving LAX after suffering medical emergency

California

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 10-year-old girl died after she apparently went into cardiac arrest on a plane leaving Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening, authorities said.

Paramedics responded to the airport shortly before 6 p.m. and “furiously worked” to save the girl’s life, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

“Sadly, all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help,” the department said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death, but Officer Mike Lopez said it does not appear there was foul play involved.

The girl was on a Delta Air Lines plane that had just taken off from the airport when it had to return due to the medical emergency, an LAX police spokesman said.

Lopez said the plane was already on the ground when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Authorities have not identified the child and no further details were immediately available.

