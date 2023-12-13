(KRON) — Every year, hundreds of laws get passed in California to go into effect the following year. In 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new bills into law that give workers new rights for 2024.

Here are 10 new California laws you’ll want to know about:

California’s minimum wage increasing

The biggest employment-related thing changing is that California’s minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour. This is a 50-cent increase from the state’s minimum wage in 2023.

Health care workers getting minimum wage increase

Health care workers will be getting a minimum wage raise starting in June 2024 to $23 per hour. This will increase by $1 every two years until the base minimum wage reaches $25 per hour.

Minimum wage increase for fast food workers

Effective in April 2024, the minimum wage for fast food workers will be $20 per hour. This salary could increase year over year by up to 3.5 percent.

Employers to cover food handling cards

Certain food workers are required to obtain food handler cards. A new bill requires the employer to cover any cost associated with obtaining the card.

Workers entitled to five paid sick days or 40 hours per year

Workers will be entitled to five paid sick days or 40 hours of time off per year. This is an increase from three days per year.

Family leave expanded

Employee family leave has been expanded to include five unpaid days of leave following a “reproductive loss.” This includes miscarriage, failed adoption or surrogacy, stillbirth and unsuccessful assisted reproduction.

Employers barred from noncompete agreements

Employers are prohibited from entering into any noncompete agreements with employees and voids any existing noncompete agreements.

Employers can’t discriminate against recreational cannabis users

Employers are no longer allowed to discriminate against employees who use cannabis outside of working hours and away from the workplace.

Employers not allowed to ask potential employees about cannabis use

Additionally, employers are also not allowed to ask potential employees if they have used cannabis.

Workplaces must adapt violence prevention plan

Workplaces must adapt a workplace violence prevention plan. The bill requires the plan to include recording incidents or threats in a violent incident log, providing training to all employees and maintaining records related to a workplace violence prevention plan.