$10.5M of new resources coming to California’s veterans

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced $10.5 million in grants for California homeless veterans Tuesday morning.

Around $600,000 of the money will be going to the Central Valley. The Housing Authority City of Fresno will be awarded $422,669, the Housing Authority of the County of Kern will be awarded $112,050, and the Kings County Housing Authority will be awarded $68,838.

“Theses grants will steer funding to more than two dozen California Cities in need of additional supportive housing for our homeless veterans.” Senator Feinstein said.

The grants will provide more housing, resources and services to veterans.

