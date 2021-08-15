1 stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall anti-vaccine protest: LAPD

The LAPD is reporting that one man was stabbed at Los Angeles City Hall Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (LAPD)

A man was stabbed outside L.A. City Hall after a fight broke out during an anti-vaccine protest on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The protest was held to push back against the recent vaccine mandates and requirements, according to the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD responded to the scene where a man was stabbed. The victim was treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department and remains in serious condition, according to the LAPD.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021

Video footage uploaded to Twitter identifies some of the participants as members of the far-right Proud Boys. In the video, punches are thrown between protesters and counterprotesters, and one man is bloodied in the melee.

KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze reported to the police that he was also assaulted, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ⁦@LAist⁩ I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest – outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ Pro Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/6s2Jfm8Xrg — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) August 15, 2021

“These aren’t ‘patriots,'” City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement. “Not wearing a mask and being anti-vax isn’t patriotism — it’s stupidity. We have to be able to have differences of opinions without resorting to violence. Attacking counter-protesters and journalists has no place in a democracy and certainly no place in Los Angeles.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the LAPD.

Correction: An earlier version of this article gave an incorrect spelling for the KPCC reporter’s last name. The post has been updated.