BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ticket matching five of six numbers winning a prize of over $1 million was purchased at a store in Boron, according to California Lottery officials.

The ticket was sold at the Love’s Travel Stop on Boron Frontage Road near highways 58 and 395 for Tuesday’s drawing for a jackpot of $441 million.

The ticket matched the numbers 34, 35, 53, 54, 55, but missed on the Mega Number 24.

There were no winners for Tuesday’s drawing putting the jackpot for Friday’s drawing at an estimated $476 million, officials said.