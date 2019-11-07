1 killed, 2 wounded, and a suspect on the run, after a shooting in a San Diego restaurant

SAN DIEGO, California (AP/KSEE) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot three employees – killing one – at a fast-food restaurant in San Diego on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa area, officials said.

According to San Diego Police, the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. He came back minutes later and opened fire on employees behind the counter, Buttle said.

One victim died at a hospital. Two others were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The gunman was described by witnesses as a thin man in his 30s, wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses, and a San Diego Chargers beanie. He was possibly driving a dark blue sedan, police said.

