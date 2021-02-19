1 killed, 1 injured after small plane crashes into big rig at Port of L.A.

SAN PEDRO, California (KTLA) – A pilot is dead and another man is severely injured after a single-engine airplane crashed into a big rig in San Pedro Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred in an isolated area of the Port of Los Angeles and was reported around 12 p.m. by the Los Angeles Fire Department as a trapped vehicle and two patients, with one of them in serious condition.

But officials who responded to the scene found a plane had smashed through concrete barrier at the port before clipping an occupied big rig.

The single-engine Piper PA-32 had departed from Torrance around 11:35 a.m., but it was unclear where it was headed, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

At least one person was on board the plane and was “sadly beyond medical help and determined to be deceased on scene,” LAFD said in an update.

Coroner’s officials later identified him as Larry Voit, 53, of Gardena.

Before LAFD firefighters got to the scene, bystanders helped remove the man from the wreckage and began performing CPR on him under instruction by emergency dispatch until first responders arrived, officials said.

Meanwhile, the occupant of the semi-truck was described to be a man in his 30s who is in “at least” serious condition and is being transported to a hospital for treatment, LAFD said in an update.

Authorities have not released any details about the deceased individual or the injured patient.

A small amount of fuel that the plane spilled on the ground has been secured by firefighters to prevent from further spreading.

The NTSB is investigating the incident, though the agency said it may not respond to the scene due to COVID-19 protocols.