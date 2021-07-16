1-hour flight from Vegas to California turns into 17 hours

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Talk about a travel nightmare.

That’s what happened for passengers trying to get to Stockton from Las Vegas recently.

It’s a flight that would normally take an hour – but on this particular flight, it took 17 hours.

Tracking from Flight Aware shows the long journey that began Monday night.

The pilot of Allegiant Airlines told passengers on Flight 61 that he couldn’t reach anyone at the control tower in Stockton, so he’d have to head back to Vegas.

But bad weather prevented them from returning, so they diverted to LAX instead.

The flight was rescheduled for the next day and finally arrived in Stockton Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Stockton airport says the control tower is usually staffed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.