1 dead in construction site accident at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A construction worker died at a construction site accident at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport officials announced the fatality in a statement, but did not disclose details of the Saturday morning accident.

They said the accident happened just east of the Theme Building, the space-age landmark surrounded by the airport’s terminal structures.

Police officers and paramedics tried to revive the worker, but the person died at the scene. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

