1 dead in construction site accident at LAX

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A view of Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 1, 2013. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images -FILE)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A construction worker died at a construction site accident at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport officials announced the fatality in a statement, but did not disclose details of the Saturday morning accident.

They said the accident happened just east of the Theme Building, the space-age landmark surrounded by the airport’s terminal structures.

Police officers and paramedics tried to revive the worker, but the person died at the scene. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know