1 dead, 4 injured in Los Angeles residential building fire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person died and four others were injured when a fire raged through a two-story residential hotel in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles, forcing some people to escape through windows.

The Fire Department says a male victim and a female victim were in grave condition and another person was in critical condition after the fire early Friday morning.

Update #StructureFire; INC#0108; 6:25AM; 8686 W Venice Bl; https://t.co/wjHNDJQp4f; #Mid-City; The patient count is now 7 (SIx Adult Civilians and One Firefighter), 1 Civilian Male Dead at Scene, 1 Civilian Male (was Grave) now in … https://t.co/tfQ3dbB2fj — LAFD (@LAFD) February 7, 2020

A male victim was in fair condition after treatment for lacerations.

The fire was reported in multiple units and both floors of the Venice Hotel around 2 a.m. and 105 firefighters extinguished it in 39 minutes.

Assistant Fire Chief Jaime Moore says some people broke out windows to escape.

