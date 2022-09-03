One person died and three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the waters off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told KTLA the boat was carrying four people when it took on water near the Isthmus Pier around 4:45 a.m.

Crews rescued three people, two of whom had sustained minor injuries. A four person was found dead in the water, the fire department said.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.