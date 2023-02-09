SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An explosion at a home in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District Thursday morning led to a three-alarm fire on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue. That fire has now been contained, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. One person was killed, one civilian has been seriously injured and a firefighter suffered minor injuries but is in stable condition, SFFD also said.

Three homes have been damaged as a result of the fire. Evacuations have been ordered from 1730-1750 22nd Avenue. All other residents of the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue have been ordered to shelter in place. Video from the scene showed firefighters battling and the blaze and seemed to indicate that at least one home had been partially destroyed.

Officials first responded to reports of an explosion just before 9:30 a.m. Lt. Jonathan Baxter of the SF Fire Department confirmed that an explosion destroyed the home where it occurred and damaged the homes on either side of it.

The explosion also blew out windows and doors of surrounding homes, along with car windows up and down the street. Baxter said firefighters entered the exploded home on reports of a person being inside but were unable to locate anyone. Baxter said there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. A tweet from the SF Department of Emergency Services advised people to avoid the area of 1749 22nd Avenue. More than 100 firefighters responded to the incident, according to Baxter.

Initially, the entire block was given an evacuation order. That order was lifted around 12 p.m. With emergency crews are on the scene, people were advised to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes. The Red Cross also responded to the fire and will meet with the displaced residents, it tweeted. “Please avoid the area as this is an active, dangerous scene,” the tweet also said.

A PG&E spokesperson told KRON4 that they are working closely with local officials. The cause of the fire and subsequent fire are under investigation, according to fire officials.

Bay City News contributed to this report.