A hit-and-run crash in Pomona killed at least one person and left 12 others injured — three of them critically — Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash at Holt Avenue and Dudley Street was reported at about 7:45 p.m., when a car drove through a taco stand.

One man was declared dead at the scene, and while initial reports indicated that nine people were involved, that figure later increased to 13.

In addition to the man who died, 12 people were injured, 10 of whom required transport to the hospital. Two patients were treated at the scene and released.

Three of those injured were in critical condition, Fire Department Engineer Craig Little said.

Footage from the scene shows a dark-colored compact car, which remained partly inside the tent that once covered the stand.

Multiple patients were also being loaded into ambulances, several of whom required the assistance of gurneys or stretchers.

“Initially, the driver ran away from the scene, and our officers began searching for her,” said Pomona Police Department spokesperson Aly Mejia.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, the suspected driver, a 26-year-old Pomona resident, turned herself in near the crash site, Mejia added.

Pomona police said on Twitter that “eastbound and westbound Holt Ave. between Erie St. and Dudley St. are closed to traffic while Officers conduct their investigation.”

“Please stay away from the area as this is an active investigation,” police added.