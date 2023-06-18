SAN DIEGO — One person is dead following a shooting at a Juneteenth event in Liberty Station Saturday evening that left another injured, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

According to SDPD, authorities were alerted to the shooting at the center’s NTC Park around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say there was a dispute between attendees at the Juneteenth event held in the park, prompting an individual to pull a gun.

Nine shots were fired by the shooter, according to surveillance video from a business in Liberty Station, Point Loma Sports Club, obtained by FOX 5. The footage, which shows witnesses running into the parking lot and area in front of the business, can be viewed in the player below.

One man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, SDPD said. Officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics from San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced deceased at 7:24 p.m. He has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

SDPD says a second man was shot during the incident. This victim had left in a vehicle and was driven a short distance away before an ambulance was called, authorities explained. He was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not

considered life-threatening.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. Police say it’s still early in the investigation and little is known about the

circumstances leading up to the shooting.

However, detectives have learned the two victims were attending the celebration when a physical fight broke out within the crowd near the conclusion of the event. Moments after the fight, a suspect reportedly took out a handgun and shot both victims before fleeing the scene, SDPD explained.

It is still being determined if the victims were participants in the fight, were targeted by the suspect for an unknown reason, or if they were innocent bystanders who were struck by gunfire, police said.

The suspect was described by authorities as a black man in his mid 20s wearing dark clothing.

Detectives have also learned there were numerous persons that fled the area when the shooting

occurred.

Authorities have not classified the incident as an active shooter event and believe it to be isolated, Lt. Adam Sharki with SDPD said.

SDPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

FOX 5’s Christelle Koumoue contributed to this report.