$1.5 million winners announced away in latest California vaccine incentive giveaway

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom drew the numbers of 10 vaccinated residents who will win $1.5 million as part of the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win program.

The state’s Vax for the Win program, a lottery for all vaccinated residents, is in its final drawing day on Tuesday after already doling out $50,000 each to 30 Californians over the past couple of weeks.

Of the ten winners, four come from Los Angeles County, one from Marin County, Riverside County, Santa Barbara County, Sacramento County, Stanislaus County and Ventura County.

No winners were announced from the Central Valley on Tuesday.

