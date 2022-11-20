SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sale of to-go cocktails became legal in California on Jan. 1 after legislation was signed by Gov Gavin Newsom in October 2021.

It was one of three bills Newsom signed as part of his COVID-19 recovery package to help businesses and restaurants recover from the pandemic. The other bills extended outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales in parklets.

Senate Bill 389, introduced by Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, allows restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries that sell food to offer to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders. Cocktails being ordered to-go became normal during the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants, bars, and breweries were closed for inside services.

With restaurants, bars, breweries, and wineries operating as usual, is the law still in effect n California?

The short answer is yes. The bill allows these businesses to sell to-go cocktails until Dec. 31, 2026.

Businesses with certain alcohol licenses need to follow guidelines and requirements to sell alcohol to-go to consumers, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

According to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s (ABC) website, the requirements for restaurants, beer, and wine manufacturers, or licensed craft distillers that sell food need can sell to-go alcohol with the following requirements:

The licensee may sell distilled spirits for off-sale provided the beverages are in manufacturer-prepackaged containers and ordered and picked up by the consumer.

The licensee may also sell alcoholic beverages, except beer, for off-sale consumption when the beverages are in non-manufacturer sealed containers if specified conditions are met

ABC’s specified conditions for the sale of sealed non-alcoholic

As for those specified conditions, here is what authorized licensees need to do to sell non-manufacturer-sealed alcoholic beverages, according to the ABC website: