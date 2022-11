(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Data was available for 982 cities and towns in California.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in California

Stacker

#20. Malibu

– Typical home value: $4,100,712

– 1-year price change: +$309,496 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$842,592 (+25.9%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#19. Solana Beach

– Typical home value: $2,147,061

– 1-year price change: +$315,012 (+17.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$872,031 (+68.4%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Stacker

#18. Nicasio

– Typical home value: $2,186,352

– 1-year price change: +$317,200 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$823,395 (+60.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#17. Santa Ynez

– Typical home value: $1,816,161

– 1-year price change: +$324,435 (+21.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$781,104 (+75.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Stacker

#16. Avila Beach

– Typical home value: $1,579,171

– 1-year price change: +$326,087 (+26.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$524,798 (+49.8%)

– Metro area: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in California

Stacker

#15. Kentfield

– Typical home value: $3,081,233

– 1-year price change: +$360,586 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$814,357 (+35.9%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#14. Hidden Hills

– Typical home value: $4,605,149

– 1-year price change: +$380,192 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,267,775 (+38.0%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#13. Tiburon

– Typical home value: $3,404,803

– 1-year price change: +$381,850 (+12.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$909,481 (+36.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#12. Los Olivos

– Typical home value: $1,758,420

– 1-year price change: +$382,818 (+27.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$812,127 (+85.8%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Stacker

#11. Carmel-by-the-Sea

– Typical home value: $2,639,635

– 1-year price change: +$403,564 (+18.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,100,063 (+71.5%)

– Metro area: Salinas, CA

You may also like: Best public high schools in California

Stacker

#10. Laguna Beach

– Typical home value: $3,199,061

– 1-year price change: +$423,583 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,054,915 (+49.2%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#9. Newport Beach

– Typical home value: $3,265,153

– 1-year price change: +$444,222 (+15.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,062,877 (+48.3%)

– Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Stacker

#8. Del Monte Forest

– Typical home value: $3,310,373

– 1-year price change: +$452,318 (+15.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,207,748 (+57.4%)

– Metro area: Salinas, CA

Stacker

#7. Del Mar

– Typical home value: $3,546,670

– 1-year price change: +$453,491 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,340,642 (+60.8%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

Stacker

#6. Rancho Santa Fe

– Typical home value: $3,768,285

– 1-year price change: +$490,047 (+14.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,331,023 (+54.6%)

– Metro area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in California

Stacker

#5. Belvedere

– Typical home value: $5,210,653

– 1-year price change: +$566,710 (+12.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,354,264 (+35.1%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#4. Ross

– Typical home value: $4,608,862

– 1-year price change: +$611,401 (+15.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,481,470 (+47.4%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#3. Summerland

– Typical home value: $3,280,392

– 1-year price change: +$615,844 (+23.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,358,671 (+70.7%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA

Stacker

#2. Stinson Beach

– Typical home value: $5,120,620

– 1-year price change: +$724,522 (+16.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$2,084,038 (+68.6%)

– Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

Stacker

#1. Montecito

– Typical home value: $5,260,965

– 1-year price change: +$837,736 (+18.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$1,982,140 (+60.5%)

– Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA