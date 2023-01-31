In a world where social media users compete for likes and followers, the location where you decide to snap your selfies can be the difference between social media stardom or a lifetime of online anonymity (not really).

So which California landmarks are the most camera ready for your social media followers?

Data compiled by Family Destinations Guide, a travel and attractions reviews website, found that California’s most famous national park is the state’s most “Instagrammable” tourist attraction.

Utilizing Instagram hashtag data, Family Destinations Guide determined that Yosemite National Park is the most Instagram-worthy landmark in California.

More than 4.8 million people have used the Yosemite-related hashtags on the social media platform.

For outdoorsy folks, cross-country travelers and California natives alike, perhaps it’s no surprise that Yosemite tops the list.

Yosemite National Park first became protected in 1864, according to the National Park Service. Perhaps best known for its waterfalls and giant sequoias, the Park Service says there’s much more than meets the eye.

“Not just a great valley, but a shrine to human foresight, the strength of granite, the power of glaciers, the persistence of life, and the tranquility of the High Sierra,” the NPS says of Yosemite.

In second place in the listings is Venice Beach with 4.4 million hashtags.

One of America’s most iconic symbols of man’s ingenuity came in at third, California’s largest freshwater lake landed at No. 4 and the “Happiest Place on Earth” rounded out the top five.

Here are the most “Instagrammable” locations in California, according to the study.

Destination Instagram hashtags Yosemite National Park 4,800,000 Venice Beach 4,401,000 Golden Gate Bridge 4,300,000 Lake Tahoe 2,810,000 Disneyland Park 2,469,000 Big Sur Coastline 1,489,000 Santa Monica Pier 1,471,000 Death Valley National Park 1,304,000 Alcatraz Island 1,259,000 The Hollywood Sign 978,000

A spokesperson from Family Destinations Guide said the ranking can help those planning their vacations and getaways as many people take social media into consideration when picking vacation destinations.

“This study offers a fascinating insight into the tourist spots in California that prove to be the most popular for social media users and it will be interesting to see if this ranking changes in 2023.”

Don’t see your favorite landmark on the list? Let us know what’s missing.