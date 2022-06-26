The desert community of Trona has the cheapest home prices per square foot, according to Redfin data. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Looking to get the biggest bang for your buck? You won’t be able to stretch your dollar very far in San Francisco, where homes easily go for more than $1,000 per square foot. Popular parts of Los Angeles aren’t much better, and the insane real estate market the past couple years has made previously affordable places like Sacramento and Fresno out of reach for many Californians.

The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But, believe it or not, there are still more than 500 ZIP codes where homes are cheaper than that, according to Redfin data shared with Nexstar.

The data shows the Central Valley and far Northern California with dozens of neighborhoods with homes selling for between $150 and $250 per square foot. San Bernardino County in Southern California and certain areas of Sacramento still have a few pockets where prices are even lower than that.

The cheapest price per square foot, according to Redfin’s data, could be found in 93562, which encompasses the desert community of Trona in San Bernardino County. The median sale price per square foot in that Trona ZIP code was just $31 between February and April 2022, when Redfin collected its data.

Trona was hit hard by a series of very strong earthquakes in 2019, including a 7.1-magnitude quake, and still has yet to recover from the damage to homes and businesses.

Several other desert communities top the list for cheapest real estate, as do more rural, agricultural parts of the state.

The 15 California ZIP codes with the lowest median sale price per square foot are:

ZIP code Neighborhood/City Price per square foot 93562 Trona and Searles Valley in San Bernardino County $31 95615 Courtland area of Sacramento County $46 93218 Ducor area of Tulare County $86 92242 Bluewater and Big River in San Bernardino County $90 92347 Hinkley, near Barstow, in San Bernardino County $93 92239 San Bernardino County east of Joshua Tree National Park $102 92398 Yermo, near Barstow, in San Bernardino County $107 93523 Near Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County $112 95941 Forbestown in Butte County $119 92368 Oro Grande in San Bernardino County $119 95526 Dinsmore in Humboldt County $129 92393 Victorville in San Bernardino County $131 95676 Robbins in Sutter County $136 92363 Needles in San Bernardino County $136 95555 Humboldt County, north of Redwood National Park $139

The cheapest ZIP code in the San Diego area was 91934, an isolated area on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the Bay Area, the cheapest ZIP code was in Solano County, at 95696, an area north of Vacaville.

The most expensive California ZIP code was 93920, an area much better known as Big Sur. A single square foot in the pricey, secluded area of coastline would set you back $4,257.