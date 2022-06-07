BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democrats Dr. Jasmeet Bains and Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez received enough votes to move on to the November runoff for the newly-drawn 35th Assembly District.

Perez currently serves on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing the 5th district. She previously served as the chair of the Kern County Planning Commission and a consultant for the California State Senate Committee on Economic Development and the State Permitting Process.

According to the county’s website, she was born in Bakersfield and graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara before earning her Juris Doctorate from the University of Indiana.

Bains serves as Medical Director at Bakersfield Recovery Services and was appointed by former California Governor Jerry Brown to the California Healthcare Workforce Policy Commission.

According to her campaign website, Bains grew up in the Central Valley before going to college and medical school.

Assembly District 35 consists of portions of Kern County including the whole Cities of McFarland, Shafter, Arvin, Delano, and Wasco, and portions of the City of Bakersfield. This is most similar to the current 32nd district in which Rudy Salas is the incumbent.