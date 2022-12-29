(KTXL) — In addition to new laws impacting bicyclists, jaywalking and official holidays, a number of changes are also coming to the workplace in 2023.

Here are six changes to expect in the new year as new laws take effect in California.

Minimum Wage Increase

As a result of a law signed in 2016 by Gov. Jerry Brown, California’s annual minimum wage increase will be tied to inflation starting in 2023. On Jan. 1 the minimum wage in the state for all businesses will be $15.50.

Bereavement Leave Requirement

Assembly Bill 1949, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in September, requires employers to allow workers to take up to five days of unpaid leave following the death of a family member.

However, in order for those five days off to be paid, employees may need to use accrued vacation or sick days.

The law also stipulates that the leave be completed within three months of the date of the death and that the days off do not have to be consecutive.

Pay Transparency

One new law, aimed at reducing gendered pay discrimination, requires companies with 15 or more employees to include pay scales when posting job openings.

The bill also requires companies with 100 or more employees to include “the median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category” in pay data reports they’re already required to submit to the state.

Workplace Emergency

Another law coming into effect prohibits employers from disciplining or threatening to discipline workers who leave or do not come to a workplace where the employee “a reasonable belief that the workplace or worksite is unsafe.”

The law also requires companies to allow workers to use their cell phones to get emergency assistance, assess the safety of a situation, or communicate with a person to confirm their safety.

Farm Workers Unionization

A law giving farmworkers new ways to unionize will take effect next year, however, the legislature is already expected to alter the new law as part of a deal struck by unions to get Newsom to sign the bill into law.

Maybe: Fast Food Council

There’s one law that was scheduled to come into effect in the new year but a ballot initiative has put its implementation on hold.

The FAST ACT would create a council to oversee wages, working hours, and other conditions in the fast food industry; however, companies like McDonald’s and their franchisees have been working to stop the council from being created.

If the measure qualifies for the ballot, it would stop the law from coming into effect until Californias vote on it in November 2024.