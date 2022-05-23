BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced Friday that the Air Force Research Laboratory Aerospace Systems Directorate Rocket Propulsion Division’s Test Stand 1-C at Edwards Air Force Base will be reactivated.

Congressmen McCarthy, Mike Garcia and Jay Obernolte sent a letter to The U.S Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) in March urging for the funding of this project.

The AFRL Rocket Lab has been pivotal in advancing U.S. rocket propulsion technology since 1952. To continue critical technological advancements, TRMC has allocated $10.2 million for the refurbishment of Test Stand 1-C. The money will go toward the development of solid rocket motors. It will also help launch vehicle systems.

Kevin McCarthy said the revitalization of Test Stand 1-C at the AFRL Rocket Lab will help protect the country’s space and defense enterprise. He believes it will lead to improved rocket motor testing and help in matters such as early design-risk detection, which will reduce the risk of rocket or missile failure during a flight.

Congressmen Garcia and Obernolte shared similar sentiments, with Garcia acknowledging the impact reopening Test Stand 1-C will have on the country’s safety against adversaries.