(NEXSTAR) – California’s national parks are majestic, to say the least. From the towering sequoias in the aptly named Sequoia National Park to the dry expanses of Death Valley, and all parks in between, it’s hard not to be taken aback by the thousands of acres of federally protected land in California.

It’s also hard not to wonder what secrets the national parks may hold, like the people who entered the spaces only to never return.

Amidst the popularity of true crime documentaries and podcasts is a corner entirely dedicated to the engrossing stories of the national parks. That includes cases of man versus nature, the mysteries of parks long forgotten, and even true crimes that have happened in these awe-inspiring natural areas. Some of the most intriguing stories are about visitors that have disappeared.

Thousands of people are reported missing in national parks across the country, including hundreds of cases in California.

Since 2013, authorities in some of California’s most visited parks have responded to over 1,500 reports of missing people, according to data obtained by Nexstar through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Of those cases, the vast majority — over 1,100 — were within two of California’s most visited national parks, Yosemite and Sequoia & Kings Canyon national parks.

While the numbers may seem stark, the majority of cases had positive endings, based on the data provided to Nexstar.

Over 300 instances included hikers or other visitors being reported overdue, meaning they didn’t return or contact another party when they said they would. For many of these cases, park officials reported that individuals “self-resolved” without assistance from rescue teams, were located by rescue crews, or simply forgot to alert their friends or family that they made it out OK.

There were also multiple reports of children wandering from their parents, especially on the beaches in the Golden Gate Recreational Area. Like the cases above, these reports largely ended with positive outcomes.

Unfortunately, some overdue parties were found dead, records show. Others have yet to be found.

That includes Peter Jackson, who was 74 years old when he went missing in Yosemite National Park in 2016. Park officials say Jackson, among the National Park Services’ list of cold cases, is believed to have gone on a day hike from his campsite at White Wolf Campground on September 17 and never returned. Jackson’s vehicle was found at the campground, and his camping fees were paid through September 21. According to NPS, Jackson’s backpack was found on the west side of Yosemite in August 2019, but no additional updates have been reported.

George Penca is also listed within the NPS’s cold cases. Penca was 30 years old when he went missing after he became separated from the group he was hiking with on July 17, 2011, near the top of Upper Yosemite Falls. Eight other cold cases include people that have disappeared in Yosemite.

“NPS investigators are continually working to find people who do get lost or have gone missing [in] national parks,” Cynthia Hernandez the National Park Service told NewsNation.

If you are planning to explore one of California’s national parks, there are a number of precautions you can take to help rescue crews find you, should you go missing.

“Tell at least two people before you head out there and, if you can, take a picture of the map and write down the map where you’re planning on going and where you’re gonna be staying each night,” survival expert Jessie Krebs said. “Take a picture of all the gear you’re taking, including what signaling devices you’re taking.”

Other survival experts also recommend bringing a whistle, which can be used to alert others if you’re in danger, as well as extra food, clothing, and water, in case you become unexpectedly stranded. If you believe a friend or relative is missing in a national park site, NPS recommends asking a park employee for assistance. You can also contact the agency’s Investigative Services Branch or the U.S. Park Police.