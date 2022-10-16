California drivers could soon see relief at the pump.

Gasoline prices reached record-high numbers on Oct. 3 and 4. One gallon of regular unleaded gasoline cost drivers $6.49 during the peak.

Patrick De Haan, the head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, attributed the rising gasoline prices in the Golden State to high gas taxes and limited supply from oil refineries, among other reasons.

“When one little thing goes wrong, it can take a refinery offline for several days,” De Haan said. “It’s similar to encountering a flat tire or a rock in your windshield during a road trip. These can be minor issues but can take days to resolve themselves.”

While gas prices have decreased slightly – AAA reported that the state’s gas price average was $6.19 on Thursday – De Haan predicted prices would go down even more.

“Once these refinery issues are addressed within the next couple of weeks, I expect California prices to go back under $6, if not back to what they were before the price increase,” De Haan said.

On top of that, California will soon switch to winter-blend fuel. The blend of gasoline is cheaper to produce, but normally isn’t allowed in the summer months because it’s more pollutive. Normally, the cheaper winter-blend gas isn’t allowed until after Oct. 31, but Gov. Gavin Newsom called on the state’s Air Resources Board to allowed the switchover earlier this year to help bring prices down.

“We can see the California statewide average back in the low $5 range, which is a dollar per gallon lower than where prices stand today, potentially by the end of November if everything goes well,” he said.

Even more relief could also be hitting your bank account soon. The state began sending out the Middle Class Tax Refund on Oct. 7 to help offset record-high inflation and gas prices.

Eligible Californians can receive up to $1,050.

Drivers could also get cheaper gas prices by signing up for rewards programs that offer deals on gasoline at places like Ralphs, Exxon Mobile and Vons.

Apps like GasBuddy, Waze, or Google Maps can also help drivers find the cheapest gas in the area.