SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dry heat is already being felt at the beginning of May, and without rain, the drought continues across all of California.

Experts said California is in its third consecutive year of drought.

This week, some of the top water experts in the state were in Sacramento to think of solutions. Experts talked about the ongoing dry hydrology – the idea that this dry climate will be consistent up and down the state for the foreseeable future.

Now, leaders are coming up with innovative ways to get water and to make the water California has last.

“We need to continue to be good stewards of the resource and make sure that those supplies are available for future generations,” said Sandy Kerl, San Diego County Water Authority General Manager.

Dozens of California water agencies met for the Association of California Water Agencies conference to share practices and ideas that are working for public water providers like cities and counties but also private water providers.

“This is one aspect of what we do on the information side, bringing people together so that we can communicate. We have a lot of people here from the state and federal government. Some of the top officials and waters, and so they’re able to provide us with a lot of information that’s critically important right now in current conditions and things that are on the horizon,” said Executive Director of Association of California Water Agencies Dave Eggerton.

There are over 3,000 water agencies throughout California. Eleven of them serve 2/3 of the water to the state.

Sandy Kerl, general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, is part of the 11, collectively called California Urban Water Agencies, and in San Diego, they’re coming up with ways to get water to one of the driest counties.

“Our number one source is our conserve water from the Colorado River. Second source is the south. Third source is recycled water, potable water and some surface water from rainfall,” Kerl said.

Each part of California has unique assets to create opportunities to help collect and conserve water.

Eggerton said the Sacramento region is also leading the way for innovative techniques.

“Capture more of the high flow events, we have atmospheric rivers and get it in the underlying groundwater basin — That’s the kind of things that they’re working on every day to try to provide for the future of this region,” Eggerton said. “And that’s influencing people all over the state.”

Ultimately, the networking of these men and women will hopefully help California keep a steady flow of water for generations to come.