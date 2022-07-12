The West Covina Police Department pursued a vehicle from West Covina through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets Tuesday night.

West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, including domestic rape.

The vehicle reached speeds of more than 100 mph as the driver continued to evade police.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately engage the pursuit as West Covina police continued their chase.

