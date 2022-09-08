A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced.
In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity.
The term has been used throughout history as an offensive ethnic and sexist term, particularly against Indigenous and Native women.
The effort to wipe the term from the American lexicon has been an ongoing battle for generations, but has gained steam after Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland established a task force to review and replace the term and ordered the federal body responsible for naming geographic places to no longer use it.
Haaland, who is the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary in the nation, thanked the task force and the Board on Geographic Names for their cooperation and prioritization of the project.
“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” said Haaland in a news release.
Since the formation of the task force, more than a thousand different names had been recommended during public comment with input coming from historians and tribal leaders across the country.
The task force, which includes members of the National Parks Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management and the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, were faced with a number of challenges.
They were tasked with evaluating the suggestions from both the public and Tribal leaders for geographic features that often landed in various different state, federal and tribal jurisdictions. They also had to evaluate inconsistent spelling of Native languages and evaluate the diverse array of opinions of those making recommendations.
Ultimately, nearly 650 geographic sites, including the 80 in California, were renamed.
The California landmarks that will be renamed are below:
|New Name
|Previous Name
|Feature Class
|County or Equivalent
|State
|Habematolel Valley
|Big Squaw Valley
|Valley
|Lake County
|California
|East Fork Sulanharas Creek
|East Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|North Fork Waydalmem Creek
|North Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|South Fork Waydalmem Creek
|South Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Ehluyeh Canyon
|Squaw Canyon
|Valley
|Plumas County
|California
|Spruce Grove Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Humboldt County
|California
|K’ ohuy Cah
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Mendocino County
|California
|Log Valley
|Little Squaw Valley
|Basin
|Lake County
|California
|Bald Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Washeshu Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Placer County
|California
|Waydalmem Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Telegraph Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Humboldt County
|California
|Lolsel Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Colusa County
|California
|Grasshopper Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Humboldt County
|California
|Tip Top Ridge Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Humboldt County
|California
|Mayacmas Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Sonoma County
|California
|Papakum Pakan Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Placer County
|California
|Yét Atwam Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Shasta County
|California
|Grasshopper Creek Ridge
|Squaw Creek Ridge
|Ridge
|Humboldt County
|California
|Sawabü Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Inyo County
|California
|Gates Opening
|Squaw Opening
|Flat
|Mendocino County
|California
|Logan Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Glenn County
|California
|Table Hollow
|Squaw Hollow
|Valley
|Tehama County
|California
|Milk Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|Modoc County
|California
|Mudoim Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|Plumas County
|California
|Pieta Rock Slide
|Squaw Rock Slide
|Slope
|Mendocino County
|California
|Yét Atwam Creek
|Squaw Valley Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County, Siskiyou County
|California
|Olympic Valley
|Squaw Valley
|Valley
|Placer County
|California
|Oso Kum Spring
|Squaw Valley Spring
|Spring
|Plumas County
|California
|Habematolel Creek
|Squaw Valley Creek
|Stream
|Lake County
|California
|Delunga Peak
|Squaw Valley Peak
|Summit
|Plumas County
|California
|Om Chatim Springs
|Squaw Valley Peak Springs
|Spring
|Plumas County
|California
|West Fork Sulanharas Creek
|West Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Mat Kwa’rar Nemaaw
|Squaw Canyon
|Valley
|San Diego County
|California
|Bull Spring Mountain
|Squaw Mountain
|Summit
|San Bernardino County
|California
|Tenaja Mountain
|Squaw Mountain
|Summit
|Riverside County
|California
|Xanyō Xamshré
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Imperial County
|California
|Mat Puy Nah Achhuukaayp
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|San Diego County
|California
|Ho’toy Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|Monterey County
|California
|Needle Spring
|Squaw Spring
|Spring
|Inyo County
|California
|Mohave Peak
|Squaw Tit
|Summit
|San Bernardino County
|California
|Arch Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|San Bernardino County
|California
|S’ o”” Kuku Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Ventura County
|California
|Yokuts Basin
|Squaw Valley
|Basin
|Fresno County
|California
|East Fork North Fork Sulanharas Creek
|East Fork North Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Paac Kü̱vü̱hü̱’k
|Squaw Tank
|Reservoir
|Riverside County
|California
|Tubbe Paa Lake
|Old Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Fresno County
|California
|Sulanharas Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|North Fork Sulanharas Creek
|North Fork Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Shasta County
|California
|Uti Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Placer County
|California
|Sulanharas Creek Arm
|Squaw Creek Arm
|Bay
|Shasta County
|California
|Whichwo Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Trinity County
|California
|Mani’pa Gulch
|Squaw Gulch
|Valley
|Placer County
|California
|Oak Hollow
|Squaw Hollow
|Valley
|Calaveras County, Tuolumne County
|California
|Kapa Hollow
|Squaw Hollow
|Valley
|El Dorado County
|California
|Deer Lick Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Trinity County
|California
|Stoveleg Gulch
|Squaw Gulch
|Valley
|Trinity County
|California
|Hunchup Creek
|Squaw Hollow Creek
|Stream
|El Dorado County
|California
|Nüümü Hu Hupi
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Fresno County
|California
|Deer Hollow Creek
|Squaw Hollow Creek
|Stream
|Tehama County
|California
|San Joaquin Butte
|Squaw Leap
|Cliff
|Fresno County
|California
|Mo Bisipi Creek
|Squaw Queen Creek
|Stream
|Plumas County
|California
|Washeshu Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|Placer County
|California
|Damalusung Lake
|Squaw Lake
|Lake
|Sierra County
|California
|Tamarack Peak
|Squaw Peak
|Summit
|Siskiyou County
|California
|Corral Valley
|Squaw Valley
|Valley
|Lassen County
|California
|Kahus Flat
|Squaw Flat
|Flat
|Ventura County
|California
|Saputiwah Spring
|Squaw Spring
|Spring
|Ventura County
|California
|Scratch Creek
|Squaw Creek
|Stream
|Tulare County
|California
|Hukaht Canyon
|Squaw Canyon
|Valley
|Los Angeles County
|California
|Inman Rock
|Squaw Rock
|Summit
|Mendocino County
|California
|Beyem Seyo Valley
|Squaw Valley
|Valley
|Plumas County
|California
|Leaning Pine Hill
|Squaw Hill
|Summit
|Mariposa County
|California
|Mat Kwa’Kurr
|Squaw Tit
|Summit
|San Diego County
|California
|Frog Woman Rock
|Squaw Rock
|Summit
|Mendocino County
|California
|Panther Prairie
|Squaw Prairie
|Area
|Humboldt County
|California
|Pkwo’-o-lo’ ‘ue-merkw
|Squaw Tit
|Summit
|Humboldt County
|California
|Múmawet
|Squaw Hill
|Summit
|Riverside County
|California
|Hayfork Spring
|Squaw Camp Spring
|Spring
|Trinity County
|California
|Ehluyeh Canyon Springs
|Squaw Canyon Springs
|Spring
|Plumas County
|California
For a complete list of geographic sites across the country that will be renamed, click here. A map of the sites can be found here.