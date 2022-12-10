While everyone has their favorite go-to restaurant, a new list from OpenTable shows which eateries were considered the “best” across the country.
The online restaurant reservation website unveiled its Top 100 Restaurants in America list, including several restaurants in the Golden State.
The list was based on restaurant reviews OpenTable users submitted between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.
Here are the restaurants from California that made the list, in no particular order:
- Bacari Silver Lake – Los Angeles
- Bavel – Los Angeles
- Bestia – Los Angeles
- Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa
- Bistro Jeanty – Yountville
- Born & Raised – San Diego
- Cesarina – San Diego
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens – Corona del Mar
- Fixins Soul Kitchen – Los Angeles
- Girl & the Goat L.A. – Los Angeles
- Gracias Madre West Hollywood – Los Angeles
- Herb & Wood – San Diego
- House of Prime Rib – San Francisco
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco
- La Mar Cebicheria Peruana – San Francisco
- Laurel Hardware – Los Angeles
- Musso & Frank Grill – Los Angeles
- Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff
- RED O Taste of Mexico – Newport Beach
- Summer House – Santa Monica
- Water Grill South Coast Plaza – Costa Mesa
- Ysabel – West Hollywood
Restaurants from California were featured on the list the most, according to a news release.
Robert Kronfli, the co-founder of Barcari Restaurants, was estatic to see that his restuarant made the list.
“We are very honored to be a part of this list. We take pride in being staples in the communities that serve.”
As many friends and families plan to gather for the holiday season, OpenTable found that 49% of people are willing to spend money on a “high-end, pre-fix” meal while 43% are considering spending extra money to host a private dinner party at a restaurant, according to a news release.