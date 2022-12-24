FILE – A for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.

The real estate listing website released a study detailing 14 lesser-known ski towns with affordable home prices.

“A lot of people are getting priced out of ski towns now,” Eugene Buchanan, a resident of Colorado ski town Steamboat Springs and an author, told Realtor.com “Nobody can afford to live in Aspen anymore.”

One of those affordable ski towns is in California: Mount Shasta, which is about 30 minutes away from the Mountain Shasta Ski Park in Northern California.

The median price for homes near the resort is $405,000, according to the website, which is well below the average home price in California, especially for residences near Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Compared to home prices near other ski resorts, such as Lake Tahoe or Mammoth Mountain, the home prices in Mount Shasta are as much as four times cheaper.

The median listing prices for homes in South Lake Tahoe are $724,000 and $729,000 in Mammoth Lakes, which is about 20 minutes from the Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

For Californians that have driven along Interstate 5, Mount Shasta is in clear view, the website stated.

If you are considering moving to another state, Realtor.com listed other ski towns with affordable housing prices.

Rutland, Vermont: Median home price – $255,000

Ellicottville, New York: Median home price – $247,900

Kingfield, Maine: Median home price – $274,900

Lincoln, New Hampshire: Median home price – $372,450

Tannersville, New York: Median home price – $399,000

Hurley, Wisconsin: Median home price – $114,700

Mankato, Minnesota: Median home price – $289,450

Boyne City, Michigan: Median home price – $357,450

Mount Shasta, California: Median home price – $405,000

La Pine, Oregon: Median home price – $470,400

Sandy, Oregon: Median home price – $499,900

Anaconda, Montana: Median home price – $300,000

Kellogg, Idaho: Median home price – $305,000