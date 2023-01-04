(KTXL) — Sacramento County received personnel and equipment from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as the approaching storm is expected to cause damage.

The next atmospheric river is expected to hit California on Wednesday and it will last through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has issued flood watches and high wind warnings throughout Northern California.

In response, Cal OES sent Sacramento County several resources:

-5 OES Engines Type 3,

-2 Local Government Helicopters,

-4 Dispatchers,

-14 IMT (Incident Management Team) Overhead,

-1 Local Government Swift Water Rescue

-1 Local Government US&R Company

Since there has been little time for the region to dry off, the next atmospheric river is expected to cause more damage with rainfall overrunning the waterways and the wind affecting trees that sit on loose and still-wet soil.

Cal OES also supplied some counties with supplies:

-Sandbags (each) – 3,706,000

-Plastic (rolls) – 10,051

-Stakes (each) – 345,150

-Twine (cases) – 3,763

-Buttons (each) – 705,603

-Super Sack (each) – 19,950

-Muscle Wall (each) – 3,632

-24” Rock (ton) – 400,209

There is a shelter available for those in need at Barbara Morse Wackford Community Center, 9014 Bruceville Road, Room B, in Elk Grove.

The other counties that received resources from Cal OES are El Dorado, Monterey and Marin.

This week’s atmospheric river is not the last of the rain California will see in the next week, as the state is expecting more rain throughout the weekend, according to the NWS.