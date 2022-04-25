BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department had to fight off a naked woman while battling a fire in east Bakersfield Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Dore Street, near the Bakersfield Municipal Airport, as fire crews arrived to reports of a fire at a home.

Fire crews requested the help of the Bakersfield Police Department because a nude woman on the scene was trying to keep them away from the fire.

At first, crews report, she was “shooed away,” but then she came back and hit a Battalion Chief in the helmet and took swings at other firefighters.

Police say she also tried to grab a “New York Hook” that is used to pull down ceilings, at which point she was tackled by one firefighter and held down by others.

She was arrested and put into a squad car.

Investigators say they aren’t sure if the house was hers or if she was under the influence.