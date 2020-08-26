California wildfires: American Red Cross needs volunteers, donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Wildfires raging across the state are prompting evacuation orders and warnings for more than 130,000 people. The American Red Cross in need of more volunteers and donations as they help those affected find a stay place to stay.

While they prepare all year long for disasters, this year, more than 650 wildfires broke out over the last ten days sparking a need for more volunteers and donations.

“We need to have more people so that we can have everything in place that we need of,” said Lori Wilson, executive director for the Central Valley Red Cross.

Whether that’s boots on the ground or virtually, Wilson says they’ve had to change the way they do things because of the pandemic.”Normally you would go straight to a shelter, now we go to a temporary evacuation point and from there we can figure out what we’re going to do in that situation, based on availability and the situation,” Wilson said.

Some of the sheltering options include hotels, RV’s, and dormitories. But Wilson says sheltering centers are limited due to social distancing, where they normally might have 100 people, they now could only take 35.”So we need more shelters for the same number of people,” Wilson said.

She says everyone is screened and has to wear masks at all times. Wilson says right now they have 470 volunteers deployed for the wildfires. But with than 13,000 lightning strikes, Cal Fire says this is just the beginning of a very bad fire season.

“We really are not into the worst part of is typically our worst part of fire season which is September and October,” said Christine Mcmorrow, a public information officer for Cal Fire.

Because of that, the Red Cross says they need the communities’ help. They are not a government-funded organization and every dollar donated goes to help those in need.

Cal Fire encouraging people to donate.”They are the ones on the front lines helping evacuees, helping those who lost their homes,” Mcmorrow said.

There are three ways you can donate: call 1-800-Red-Cross, text Red Cross 90-999 to make a $10 donation or you can donate online. https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.