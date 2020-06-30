California tribe blocks border-wall demolition on ‘ancestral burial grounds’

BOULEVARD, Calif. (Border Report) — About a dozen members of the Kumeyaay Nation and supporters gathered in the tiny outpost of Boulevard, Calif., to stop demolition work along the U.S.-Mexico border, about a 90-minute drive east of San Diego.

They stood and chanted Monday as crews and Border Patrol agents appeared ready to blow up old portions of the border fence to clear the way for new sections of fencing.

The Kumeyaay tribe, native to the region of what is now San Diego County and Northern Baja California, Mexico says “igniting explosives will disturb and desecrate ancestral burial grounds and artifacts in the area.”

Pictures provided by the American Friends Service Committee show explosives strewn on the ground and crews preparing the site for demolition.

The work was halted and the group called it a “temporary victory,” and promised to return in the coming days hoping to permanently stop the explosives work.

Border Report has reached out to the Border Patrol for more information on the work and whether agents are involved.

