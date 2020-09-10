California Supreme Court rules against Immanuel Schools in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Supreme Court ruled against Immanuel Schools in Reedley and schools that want to continue holding in-person classes Wednesday.

Last month, Fresno County and the state filed an injunction to close the private Christian school, but a local judge ruled in favor of the school.

Immanuel schools opened up its campus for faculty and students in August for its first day of school. It was in violation of the state emergency order and a county health officer order.

A local hearing is set for Sept. 15.

