California serial killer spared execution, killed in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” in the 1970s and 1980s has been killed in prison.

State correctional officials said Monday that a correctional officer spotted 81-year-old Roger Reece Kibbe unresponsive in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison after midnight Sunday.

His cellmate was standing nearby. Kibbe was initially convicted in 1991 of strangling a 17-year-old who had run away from home in Seattle.

Investigators at the time said Kibbe was also a suspect in six other murders. In 2009, a San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office investigator used new developments to connect him to the old slayings.