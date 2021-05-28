California Senate moves to make assisted death law permanent

FILE – In a Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, members of the state Assembly listen to an address by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Paramount, at the in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers will return to work for the second half of their two-year session. Gov. Gavin Newsom must present his budget proposal to lawmakers by Friday, Jan.10, 2020. Lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly have until Jan. 31 to act on bills that were carried over from last year. Democrats have comfortable majorities in both chambers. Democratic leaders say they plan to focus this year on combating homelessness, protecting the environment and mitigating impacts from wildfires. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has moved to make the state’s assisted death law permanent. Senators also want to significantly shorten the time a terminally ill person must wait for a fatal dose of medication.

Nearly 2,000 people deemed to have six months or less to live have received a prescription since the law took effect in 2016. Senators approved changes Friday to lift the law’s 2026 sunset date and make the drugs more accessible.

Among other steps, the current minimum 15-day waiting period required between the time patients make separate oral requests for medication would be reduced to 48 hours.

The bill now goes to the state Assembly.