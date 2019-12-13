California school bus, van crash; 6 injured, including kids

LAKE ELSINORE, California (AP) – A school bus and a van have collided in Southern California, sending six people to hospitals, including children.

Authorities say the crash Friday in the city of Lake Elsinore seriously injured the man driving the van and one of his passengers, a 5-year-old girl.

Two other children in the van, a 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, received minor injuries.

The bus driver and a student were hospitalized with minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol will investigate the cause of the crash.

