California reports first coronavirus death in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL/AP) — Placer County health officials on Wednesday announced the death of a novel coronavirus patient.

The patient was described as “an elderly adult with underlying health conditions,” officials said.

He died at a hospital in Roseville where he was in isolation.

The man was likely exposed to the virus while he travel in February on a Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico, officials said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient,” Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a news release. “While we have expected more cases, this death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that we never wanted to see.”

This was the second confirmed case of the virus in Placer County, and the first death related to the virus in California.

Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement following the death of the California resident, saying:

“Jennifer and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this death in Placer County. The state is working with federal officials to follow up on contact tracing of individuals that may have been exposed to provide treatment and protect public health.

“This case demonstrates the need for continued local, state and federal partnership to identify and slow the spread of this virus. California is working around the clock to keep our communities safe, healthy and informed.”

This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States to 11.

Ten deaths have been reported in Washington state.

This is a developing story.

Latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak: