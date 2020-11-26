California records new high in coronavirus cases

People sit in an outdoor dining area on Market Street amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has reported a record number of coronavirus cases on the eve of Thanksgiving. More than 18,000 COVID-19 infections were reported Wednesday.

That surpassed a previous daily record of more than 15,000 cases announced Saturday.

As officials urged people to reconsider their Thanksgiving gatherings, Los Angeles restaurants were preparing to close for three weeks and firefighters in Silicon Valley were being enlisted to enforce public health rules to try to halt the spread of infections.

Los Angeles, which has been hard hit by the virus, has been mulling a new stay-home order but has not yet issued one.