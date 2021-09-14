Fresno County Democrats celebrate Gov. Newsom’s win in California recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom smiles while speaking at a rally ahead of the California gubernatorial recall election Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Local Democrats in Fresno gathered as the California recall election results rolled in Tuesday night.

The organizers of a watch party held in support of Governor Gavin Newsom at a downtown business said they felt confident going into the night.

There were dozens of people at the watch party, some of those were Fresno City Council members.

State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula also attended the event, as well as Representative Jim Costa.

Before the results started trickling in, Councilmember Nelson Esparza said he was confident Newsom would not be recalled.

Esparza is also the vice-chair of the Fresno County Democratic Party and says they were campaigning up until polls closed.

They had a phone bank set up and volunteers were canvassing neighborhoods in triple-digit heat.

Several people brought up how important these volunteers have been in this recall election, along with where we need to go from here.

“I’m so enthusiastically grateful for the people who spent their time spent their efforts and making sure that we’re successful in this campaign,” said State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula.

“Overwhelming majority of Americans love our country and want good things to happen. When we work together we can do just that,” said Rep. Jim Costa

Lawmakers at the watch party said now this recall is behind us, it’s time to focus back on the important issues, like the pandemic and the drought.

But they say right now, they are just grateful that people showed up and participated in this election, and that they got this result.