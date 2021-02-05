California pushes back high-speed rail construction deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is again pushing back the deadline and raising the cost for its high-speed rail project, this time asking the Biden administration for a one-year extension on completing a section of track in the Central Valley.
Brian Kelly, the project’s chief executive officer, detailed changes to the project in a letter released Friday.
He says the pandemic delayed the project on various fronts and it will now take until 2023 to complete construction on a 119-mile segment of track in the Central Valley. Some of the funding for the project is tied to a federal deadline of 2022.