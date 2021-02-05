California pushes back high-speed rail construction deadline

FILE – This Oct. 9, 2019, file photo shows the high speed rail viaduct paralleling Highway 99 near Fresno, Calif. Brian Kelly, the chief executive officer of The California High-Speed Rail Authority, said in a letter released Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, that a 119-mile segment of track in the Central Valley now won’t be completed until 2023, a one-year delay. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is again pushing back the deadline and raising the cost for its high-speed rail project, this time asking the Biden administration for a one-year extension on completing a section of track in the Central Valley.

Brian Kelly, the project’s chief executive officer, detailed changes to the project in a letter released Friday.

He says the pandemic delayed the project on various fronts and it will now take until 2023 to complete construction on a 119-mile segment of track in the Central Valley. Some of the funding for the project is tied to a federal deadline of 2022.

