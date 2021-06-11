California prisoner stabbed to death; 2 inmates suspected

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate has been stabbed to death and two other men are identified as suspects.

State prison officials say 40-year-old Artemio Gomez was attacked with inmate-made weapons Friday morning at Kern Valley State Prison, north of Bakersfield.

Guards broke up the attack but Gomez died at a hospital. He was serving more than 29 years for an armed carjacking and other crimes.

The two men suspected of attacking him were serving life terms with additional time for prison assaults. There’s no word on what prompted the attack.