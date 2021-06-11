California prisoner stabbed to death; 2 inmates suspected

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate has been stabbed to death and two other men are identified as suspects.

State prison officials say 40-year-old Artemio Gomez was attacked with inmate-made weapons Friday morning at Kern Valley State Prison, north of Bakersfield.

Guards broke up the attack but Gomez died at a hospital. He was serving more than 29 years for an armed carjacking and other crimes.

The two men suspected of attacking him were serving life terms with additional time for prison assaults. There’s no word on what prompted the attack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com