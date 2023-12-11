(KGET/NEXSTAR) — California’s official deadline to file to run for office has come and gone giving voters an even clearer picture of candidates they’ll choose from heading into the March 2024 primary.

But in the race to fill Laphonza Butler’s seat for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate, the deadline is extended for several days.

The deadline to file Declaration of Candidacy papers for elected office passed on Friday at 5 p.m., but this time, because the incumbent has decided not to run for the seat, the deadline has been extended by five days to Dec. 13.

An official list of certified candidates from the Secretary of State’s Office would be available by Dec. 28.

Some candidates, while unofficial, have been on the campaign trail for months, announcing their intention to run for the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. One of the leading contenders, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Orange) announced her candidacy in January.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) also announced his intent to run for Senate in January. He posted on Monday he filed official candidacy paperwork with the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) announced her intent for the Senate in February.

And after lots of speculation, Republican and former Major League All-Star Steve Garvey announced his intentions to run for the Senate in October.

All of the candidates needed to meet requirements as stated by the Constitution: a candidate needs to be at least 30 years old, been a U.S. citizen for nine years and a California resident at the time of being sworn into office.

Senate candidates are eligible to pull nomination paperwork from any county elections office beginning Nov. 13. Those documents do not have to be pulled from the county of their residence and were due on Friday at the close of business.

The primary in California takes place on March 5, 2024. The two leading vote-getters, regardless of party, will move on to the November general election.