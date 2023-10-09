WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Congressman, John Duarte (R-Calif.) released a statement Monday calling for his democratic colleagues to join him in reinstating former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

On October 3, a small group of House Republicans joined with Democrats to vote out McCarthy as speaker of the house in a 216-210 vote.

This was the first time the House ever voted to remove a sitting Speaker since 1910, a change that even Republicans were unsure of.

Now, Duarte is asking his colleagues to reinstate McCarthy for the “welfare of the nation.”

In an interview Duarte did with YourCentralValley.com last week, he stated that McCarthy was an excellent leader, and as a speaker, he helped get bipartisan compromises that helped the country go forward in a much more sustainable way.

Duarte said that the republican party needed to put their internal disputes aside and reelect him for the role of speaker to move the country forward.

As conflicts arise in Israel, Duarte says that more than ever, the U.S. needs stability and McCarthy’s five-point plan to aid Israel stands out as the most coherent strategy amongst any of the other leaders.

“He is the rightful Speaker who should have remained in his role had it not been for the personal agendas of a handful of individuals who are fixated on causing chaos,” said Duarte.