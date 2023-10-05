SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A memorial service for the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein is to be held on the front steps of San Francisco City Hall on Thursday, in the city where she served as its first female mayor. The service is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and several dignitaries and notable people will speak.

The memorial will not be open to members of the public after Sen. Feinstein’s office previously said it would be. The service will be broadcast live on KRON4 and streamed on KRON On Thursday at 1 p.m. with special coverage beginning at noon.

Speakers at Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service include:

U.S. President Joe Biden (recorded)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi

Eileen Mariano (Sen. Feinstein’s granddaughter)

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be in attendance as well as California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Sen. Feinstein will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony after the memorial service.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

Sen. Feinstein memorial service updates:

12:05 p.m. — Dignitaries arrive at SFO

Vice President Kamala Harris and other American VIPs have arrived at San Francisco International Airport ahead of the late Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service.

6:04 a.m. — Former President Clinton to attend

On Wednesday night, it was announced that the public would no longer be able to attend Sen. Feinstein’s memorial service in person at City Hall. The U.S. Secret Service reportedly made this call due to safety concerns of attending dignitaries. Former President Bill Clinton was added as an attendee late Wednesday night.

5:30 a.m. – A city supervisor, mayor and senator remembered Wednesday

The public was invited to pay their respects inside San Francisco City Hall Wednesday as Sen. Feinstein laid in state. The senator’s casket arrived early at 8 a.m. to a crowd already lined up, and the casket left well after the scheduled time of 7 p.m. so that all those still in line who wanted to have a private moment with her could do so.

Members of the public line up single file to await their turn to pay their respects as the casket of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein rests in the Rotunda of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Thousands of mourners who attended were asked to sign a condolence book for the family.