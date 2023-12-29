BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Secretary of State’s Office said it will file an appeal to a ruling allowing Assemblymember Vince Fong to run for the 20th Congressional District.

A spokesperson with the Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Friday morning it will file an appeal to the ruling handed down Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court.

It comes after a judge on Thursday ruled Fong can appear on the March primary ballot for the 20th Assembly District. The Secretary of State had determined Fong was ineligible to run for the 20th District to replace outgoing Rep. Kevin McCarthy because Fong had already filed for reelection to the Assembly.

McCarthy announced on Dec. 6 that he would leave Congress at the end of the year.

By law in California, when a Congressmember decides not to run for reelection, candidates have an additional five days beyond the deadline to file to run. This gives candidates who may not have wanted to challenge the incumbent extra time to file.

The Secretary of State said Fong filed to run for the 20th Congressional District race during that extended period.